AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with officials from the Texas Education Agency, announced Tuesday that school districts across the state could be eligible for an adjustment in school minutes requirements during “certain attendance reporting periods” for the ongoing 2021-22 school year.

Officials said that this means funding will be made available to districts throughout the state that have seen declines in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The release said that the adjustment applies to the first four reporting periods of the 2021-22 school year.

“Providing this adjustment to the 2021-22 school year will ensure school systems have the funding they need to retain the best and brightest teachers and provide quality education to all public school students across Texas,” Abbott said in the release. “We have made tremendous strides to return more of our students back to the classroom, and will continue in our efforts to do so.”

This adjustment for districts’ operational minutes results in the exclusion of the minutes during instructional days when schools have low percentage attendance rates. This helps ensure that districts continue to have funding throughout the school year.

“In recent years, the Texas Legislature has taken steps both to significantly increase funding for Texas public schools, and also to focus the structure of the finance system firmly on the needs of our students,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in the release. “This adjustment further accounts for COVID-19-related learning disruptions, and is yet another way we’re prioritizing the needs of our state’s teachers and students.”