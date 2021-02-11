Gov. Abbott, TDEM to deploy State Mobile Vaccine Teams to five underserved counties this week

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will deploy State Mobile Vaccination Teams (SMVT) to five additional underserved counties this week: San Saba, Goliad, Sterling, Jeff Davis, and Crockett.
“Our state mobile vaccine teams are working tirelessly to vaccinate more Texans in rural communities,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure our communities have the resources needed to keep their residents safe.”
SMVTs previously deployed to Motley, Glasscock, Kenedy, Terrell, McMullen, DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr counties as part of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program.
Learn more about the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program.
