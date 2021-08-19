Gov. Abbott, DSHS, TDEM to deploy additional medical personnel, establish more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will deploy additional medical personnel and launch more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers across the state over the next week.

The Office of the Governor said that about 2,700 medical personnel will be called by up by the end of the week to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across the state, and DSHS said it will increase the number of medical personnel to at least 5,500.

The TDEM said it will launch two new regional infusion centers in Beaumont and Odessa by next week saying Odessa will launch by Friday, August 20, and the center in Beaumont to launch by Monday, August 23.

DSHS said it will open COVID-19 antibody infusion centers in Fort Worth and Laredo tomorrow morning. These infusion centers are in addition to several others that launched across the state last week including Austin, Corpus Christi, Conroe, Harlingen, and Lubbock.

The governor’s office said the infusion centers will be quipped with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies and will treat COVID-19 patients at no cost with a doctor’s referral.

Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner issued a statement saying:

“Governor Abbott’s doctor prescribed Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral. It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals. Today, the Governor announced the continued expansion of COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Centers across Texas. That is in addition to more than 140 providers that are providing antibody treatment at hospitals and clinics across the state,” said Miner.