Gov. Abbott announces fifth week of ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday, March 30, 35 counties are participating in the fifth week of the ‘Save Our Seniors’ COVID-19 vaccination program.

Gov. Abbott detailed the importance of the program developed for senior citizens.

“I thank our local partners for participating in this important program and ensuring that seniors have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

Abbott continued, “As Texas expands vaccine eligibility, we will continue to utilize the Save Our Seniors program to make sure that seniors who wish to get vaccinated are able to quickly receive their first and second doses.”

The Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) said, they are working with local jurisdictions to establish drive through vaccine clinics or administer directly to seniors at their houses.

Counties in the fifth week program include, Bastrop, Brewster, Brown, Caldwell, Cameron, Cass, Cherokee, Cottle, Dallas, Gray, Hill, Hopkins, Hutchinson, Hudspeth, Irion, Lee, Liberty, Limestone, McCulloch, Morris, Orange, Panola, Rains, Reagan, Robertson, Rusk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Starr, Val Verde, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wichita, and Willacy, according to Abbot’s office.

For more information on the ‘Save Our Seniors’ initiative visit, https://gov.texas.gov/initiatives.