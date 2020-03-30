Google donating $800 million to fight coronavirus

Google donating money to businesses, organizations and workers, mostly in free advertising.

by: Fox News

Posted:

(FOX NEWS) — A big boost by big tech.

Google offering to give $800 million as part of its coronavirus response.

A large part of it will be in free advertising.

The tech company giving the World Health Organization and global governments about a quarter of a billion dollars worth of ad grants.

This move is an effort to curb the spread of misinformation about the pandemic, and spread official updates.

About $340 million in ad credits will be available to small and medium-sized businesses whose accounts have been active over the past year.

Some funds are also going to relief funds and small business support.

