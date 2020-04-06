Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's decision to leave golf courses open while other "non-essential" businesses are forced to shut down raises eyebrows.

(KPNX/NBC News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s decision to declare golf an “essential service” as other businesses are forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak is raising eyebrows.

Mayors of five different cities have slammed the governor’s decision.

Golf course staff say they’re implementing several measures to keep golfers safe including limiting golf cart rentals, increasing golf cart cleanings and spraying disinfectant foam in the holes.

