(KPNX/NBC News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s decision to declare golf an “essential service” as other businesses are forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak is raising eyebrows.
Mayors of five different cities have slammed the governor’s decision.
Golf course staff say they’re implementing several measures to keep golfers safe including limiting golf cart rentals, increasing golf cart cleanings and spraying disinfectant foam in the holes.
Read more: https://bit.ly/34drdGl
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Town Turns Out To Celebrate 6-Year-Old’s Cancer Victory
- City of Canyon names new Police Chief
- WTAMU receives COVID-19 testing kits
- TTUHSC accepting donations to support local health care community
- Local pastor goes viral after posting song of inspiration and unity