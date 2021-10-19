Funeral service for Sergeant Raquel Saunders held today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The funeral service for Sergeant Raquel Saunders was held on Oct. 19.

The service was held at Hillside Christian Church.

Sergeant Saunders died due to complications from COVID-19 Wednesday, Oct. 13, after 23 years of service throughout the department said Amarillo Police

The Amarillo Police Department said Sergeant Saunders joined the department on Oct. 8 in 1998 and spent her career working throughout multiple units. Most recently, she was a detective in the Domestic Violence Investigation Unit.

Saunders was a mother to four, including another officer and a Potter County Deputy.