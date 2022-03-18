AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two years ago Friday, the city of Amarillo confirmed the first two positive COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, two patients tested positive for COVID-19 at 5:37 p.m. on March 18, 2020. In the two years since then, thousands of people within Potter and Randall counties have contracted the virus and have recovered, impacting area hospitals and the way people live their lives day-to-day. However, more than 1,100 Potter and Randall County residents died after contracting the virus over the last two years.

Since March 18, 2021, Potter and Randall counties have seen an increase of 40,567 COVID-19 cases, 40,117 reported COVID-19 recoveries and 490 reported COVID-19 deaths.

March 18, 2021 – 33,450 cases

March 18, 2022 – 74,017 cases

March 18, 2021 – 32,430 recoveries

March 18, 2022 – 72,547 recoveries

March 18, 2021 – 699 deaths

March 18, 2022 – 1,189 deaths

Here are some of the events which have defined the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.