AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Free N95 masks promised in the new federal program announced by the Biden administration are expected to be available in Amarillo beginning Friday, Jan. 28.

“We are pleased to partner with the Administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last,” said a Walgreen’s spokesperson in a statement to MyHighPlains.com, “Customers and patients can pick up a maximum of three masks per person.”

“We expect the first stores to begin offering masks on Friday, Jan. 28,” the spokesperson continued, “and will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks following.”

According to the spokesperson, Walgreen’s stores that are participating in the program will have signs and information available about their mask availability.

From previous reporting, other businesses have partnered with the Biden administration to distribute the free masks as well, including:

Albertsons

CVS

Kroger

Walmart

For a list of other retail chains and pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, click here.