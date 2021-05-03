Left: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Right: (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey has launched a new incentive program in an attempt to encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the Garden State’s “Shot and a Beer” program Monday.

Any New Jerseyan, aged 21 or older, who gets their first vaccine dose during the month of May can take their vaccination card to participating breweries and receive a free beer.

The “Shot and a Beer” program is part of the state’s “Operation Jersey Summer” campaign to make sure people know receiving the vaccine is easily accessible.

NEW: We’re launching our “Shot and a Beer” program to encourage eligible New Jerseyans ages 21+ to get vaccinated.



At least 13 breweries are participating:

Battle River Brewing, Toms River

Bradley Beer Project, Bradley Beach

Bolero Snort Brewing Company, Carlstadt

Brix City Brewing Company, Little Ferry

Carton Brewing Company, Atlantic Highlands

Flounder Brewing Company, Hillsborough

Flying Fish Brewing Company, Somerdale

Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant, South Orange

Hackensack Brewing Company

Kane Brewing Company, Ocean Township

Little Dog Brewing Company, Neptune

Magnify Brewing Company, Fairfield, Essex County

River Horse Brewing Company, Ewing

As of Monday morning, 7,135,235 total doses have been administered, and more than 3.25 million New Jerseyans have been fully vaccinated, according to health officials.