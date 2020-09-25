Following protocol when students become ill

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — School nurses: One of the many groups of brave people on the frontline during this ongoing pandemic. They are also who students go see when they are not feeling well during the school day.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, their job can get complicated – determining whether a student has allergies, a cold, or possibly COVID.

Tiffany Shelton, RN, Bushland ISD’s school nurse, said that every child who goes to her office gets their temperature checked. If by chance a student is running a fever, they are isolated from other students, and parents are notified for exclusion from school.

Per Bushland ISD’s 2020-20221 Back to School Plan, the school district has asked parents to please keep their children at home if they notice any symptoms that are not normal for their child. As for vomiting, diarrhea, etc., the school district continues to adhere to all other CDC guidelines for exclusion.

After being asked whether parents are contacted every time a child is feeling unwell, Shelton responded with, “If a student does have any symptom that could be COVID related, the parents are notified of the student’s complaints and assessment findings. The nurse and the parent then discuss what is normal for the student this time of year, if there have been symptoms at home, any additional symptoms noted by the parent, etc. Then a decision is made regarding the disposition of that student (exclusion or remain in class).”

Parents are notified of complaints and assessment findings and may choose to pick their student up for rest, observation, and/or medical evaluation if they choose.

Shelton said Bushland ISD’s goal is to remain open for their students, and in order to do this, the district will continue to abide by all CDC and TEA guidelines.

To date, there have been five positive cases within Bushland ISD.

“This year has presented some obstacles that have not faced before, regarding social distancing, masking, etc. Our administrators and staff worked diligently over the summer to make adjustments and accommodations to fulfill all guidelines set forth by CDC and TEA in order for us to return to school,” Shelton said. “Our school is a family unit, and our family unit has come together like never before to make this happen. I am proud to be a part of it.”

