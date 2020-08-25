Flushing can spread the coronavirus, study says

A new study says people should wear masks in public bathrooms because flushing can spread the virus

(FOX NEWS) — You may want to leave your mask on while using public restrooms.

Researchers in China say the coronavirus can be spread through flushing toilets and urinals.

According to the study, urinals can spread coronavirus particles in about 6 seconds and those particles can spread about two feet into the air.

Researchers recommend wearing masks while using public restrooms and say their findings help stress the importance of using masks while in public spaces.

The study was published in the journal “Physics of Fluids.”

