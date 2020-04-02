Florida Issues Stay-At-Home Order As Coronavirus Deaths Top 4,500

(NBC News) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, facing rising calls for action against the growing coronavirus threat, issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday.

“Even though there are a lot of places in Florida with very low infection rates, I think it makes sense to make this move now,” DeSantis said.

His decision came after a dire warning from the White House, stating that up to 240,000 deaths should be expected in the United States as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Those numbers could go even higher if citizens ignore orders to stay home.

More than 200,000 cases have been confirmed so far, along with 4,500 deaths.

Other state leaders are asking for federal help with desperately-needed medical equipment, saying states are having to bid against each other for lifesaving supplies, driving up prices.

In the midst of the shortage, medical experts are now considering advising regular Americans to wear makeshift protective face coverings, while saving high-quality masks for the health care workers on the front lines.

Experts say the biggest benefit from wearing some kind of face-covering, even a scarf, may be to prevent people who already have the disease, but aren’t showing any symptoms, from spreading it.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/39ztgFy

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: