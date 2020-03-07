First Oklahoman tests positive for new coronavirus

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says a Tulsa man in his 50s who recently traveled to Italy is the first Oklahoman to test positive for the new coronavirus.

Stitt made the announcement Friday at a press conference with Tulsa health officials.

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said the man is in stable condition, quarantined at his home with his family.

He said the man was not exhibiting symptoms when he returned from Italy to Tulsa International Airport on Feb. 23.

The governor says there is no evidence of community spread and the risk of public exposure remains low.

More from MyHighPlains.com: