ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The FEMA Mobile Vaccine unit will be in Roosevelt County at the Roosevelt County Courthouse Parking Lot from Feb 2 through Feb 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The mobile unit is offering boosters for those ages 12 and up, Primary doses of the Pfizer Vaccine, and primary doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The mobile clinic is accepting walk-ins, the vaccines are free and no ID or insurance is necessary.