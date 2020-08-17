FDA’s first-ever medical supply shortages list

The Food and Drug Administration releasing a running list of medical devices in short supply, including a number of PPE, testing equipment, and certain ventilators.

(FOX NEWS) — The Food and Drug Administration releasing an official list of medical equipment that’s running out.

As part of the CARES Act signed in March, the FDA was ordered to publish an up-to-date index of devices in short supply, and on Friday, the agency released its first version.

Among the crucial supplies running low are a variety of protective gear, testing swabs, and ventilators.

The complete list is available for viewing at FDA.gov.

This data comes as the centers for disease control and prevention reports the number of coronavirus cases in the US tops 5.3-million.

