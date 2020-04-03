FDA: Nation’s food supply safe during coronavirus pandemic

(NBC NEWS) — The nation’s food supply remains safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That is according to the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannis.
He says there is no evidence the virus is transmitted through food.
Yiannas also says the main shortages consumers are seeing at stores involve paper and cleaning products.
He says there is no need for consumers to hoard food and people should only buy what they would need for one to two weeks.
