FDA authorizes test for asymptomatic coronavirus

The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test that can be used on anyone even those without symptoms.

The FDA re-issued an emergency use authorization for a lab-corp test after it proved it could detect the virus in asymptomatic people.

Not only that but the company can test pooled samples of up to five swabs at time saving resources.

The FDA says this broad screening could be a game-changer in re-opening schools and businesses.

The test is only available through a prescription and only a lab-corp test kit or a health provider can collect samples.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: