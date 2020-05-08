FDA approves first at-home salvia diagnostic test

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

The FDA has approved the first diagnostic test with the option of using home-collected salvia for COVID-19 testing

(FOX NEWS) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home salvia test for coronavirus.

The test works by having patients collect their saliva sample at home, and then returning it to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory in a sealed package for testing.

Last month the agency approved the first at home-test which used samples collected from the patient’s nose with a nasal swab and saline.

