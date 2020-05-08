FDA approves first at-home salvia diagnostic test

(FOX NEWS) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home salvia test for coronavirus.
The test works by having patients collect their saliva sample at home, and then returning it to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory in a sealed package for testing.
Last month the agency approved the first at home-test which used samples collected from the patient’s nose with a nasal swab and saline.
