FDA Approves At-Home Coronavirus Test

Kits will first roll out to healthcare workers, then the general public in coming weeks.

(NBC News) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to a new test kit for COVID-19 that allows you to collect a sample from the comfort and safety of your own home.

COVID-19 tests are considered key to reopening the economy, but only a fraction of the country’s population has gotten one.

The newly approved “Pixel” test kit made by Labcorp will first be made available to health care workers, then the general public in coming weeks.

The approval comes as officials work to ramp up testing across the country.

Some experts suggest the U.S. would have to do a million tests a day to safely reopen the country. That’s roughly the number currently done each week.

