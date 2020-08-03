Facemasks now required in Ochiltree County

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Ochiltree County Emergency Management Facebook page, Ochiltree County now has more than 20 active COVID-19 cases.
That means the county has lost their mask exemption.
Face masks are now required per Governor Abbott’s executive order.
Please refer to order GA29 for any questions.
