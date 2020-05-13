Face masks with holes for sipping cocktails

(FOX NEWS) — As the weather warms up, many people are starting to find it’s hard to get a refreshing drink while wearing a face mask.
But one company is introducing a possible solution to the sipping dilemma.
At first glance, these might seem like standard cloth face masks but get closer and you’ll see they have a specialized hole in the center.
A hole big enough to fit a standard size straw.
The facial coverings are designed by Ellen Macomber of New Orleans, Louisiana.
Macomber says down south they like to drink so she invented a mask that allows her to enjoy a beverage while not fully exposing her nose and mouth.
The straw masks were available online for 30-bucks but Macomber says they were such a hot ticket item that they sold out in less than 30 minutes of launching.
