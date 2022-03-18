KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen ISD students, employees, and visitors are no longer required to wear a face mask at campuses on Fort Hood.

The district shared this information Friday morning with parents and employees who attend or work at these campuses. This comes due to the recent guidance from the Department of Defense and updated COVID-19 CDC Community Levels. The statement is below:

“As of March 18, 2022, Fort Hood personnel and visitors are no longer required to wear masks indoors on the installation. Be aware, mask wear may still be required for providers and patients conducting in-person health care at all medical and dental treatment facilities.

“In accordance with the ‘Updated Guidance for Mask and Screening Testing for all Department of Defense Installations and Other Facilities’ dated March 1, 2022, indoor mask-wearing is no longer required for DoD personnel or visitors in an area of medium or low community level.

“All personnel must remain cognizant of health protection levels and be ready to increase or decrease mask wear along with corresponding community transmission levels.

“Remember, the wear of masks is always optional should you choose to do so. Regardless of the CDC COVID-19 Community Level, DoD force health protection guidance for workplace access and mask wearing for DoD personnel with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 remains in effect.”

The district says individuals continue to have the choice to wear a face mask when school resumes on March 21.