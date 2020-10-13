Executive Order GA-32 includes updated formula on how hospital capacity is calculated

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There has been an update by the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) regarding how total hospital capacity is determined related to COVID-19.

Just last Friday, it was reported that the hospitalization rate for Amarillo’s 25-county region, better known as Trauma Service A’s, was sitting at more than 18%. As of Monday, Oct. 12, that hospitalization rate sits at 10.44%.

With Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, GA-32, came an updated formula on how total hospital capacity is determined related to COVID-19.

To calculate this metric, health officials will use: Lab confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital divided by total hospital capacity.

The lab confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 by molecular test. This includes pediatric and adult COVID-19 patients.

Total hospital capacity is the number of staffed available and occupied beds.

The previously used formula to calculate how total hospital capacity, related to COVID-19, was determined was: Lab confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital divided by total hospitalizations.

That formula officially expires when GA-32 takes effect on Oct. 14.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 also defines high hospitalizations as any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days, in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospital capacity exceeds 15%.

