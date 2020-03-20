Equipment Shortage Could Worsen Coronavirus Outbreak

Hospitals are warning they don't have enough ventilators, beds, or protective equipment to meet the expected demand posed by coronavirus patients.

(NBC News) A crisis within a crisis is developing as hospitals brace for a growing wave of coronavirus patients. Many are reporting an urgent shortage of medical supplies is rapidly compounding the threat.

“We literally will not have the things we need to save people’s lives,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

He’s calling on the federal government to order more supplies be made and bring in the military to deliver them.

President Trump said Friday he is invoking the federal Defense Production Act, specifically to speed production of those much-needed supplies, one day after backing away from an earlier pledge to do so.

Meanwhile, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo is promising financial incentives to private companies that start making medical gloves, gowns, masks, and most importantly, ventilators.

Right now, the United States has just 46,000 intensive care unit beds across the whole country, but at least 200,000 people could need ICU care as the coronavirus outbreak reaches its peak according to Johns Hopkins University.

