Environmental Protection Agency updates list of products that fight against COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United States Environmental Protection Agency recently updated their list of disinfectants that can be used against COVID-19.

These products are a number of common household cleaning products certified to kill the coronavirus.

Products like Pine-Sol and Lysol disinfectant spray are both on this with more than 400 products, known as List N.

Infectious Disease Specialist for Texas Tech Physicians Dr. Scott Milton said this increases the list of things people can have confidence in that can kill the virus.

Dr. Milton said that initial studies showed the virus could live on surfaces long enough to be contagious, but Dr. Milton said that a majority of cases have been through the respiratory tract, but stressed the importance of cleaning surfaces every day is a good way to stay protected.

“The way we look at that in the hospital, we call those areas high touch areas, like computer, keypads, doorknobs. Those things that are touched often by people that are there, so it’s most important to keep those things constantly cleaned,” said Dr. Milton.

Cleaning contact time for products on the list can range anywhere from 30 seconds to 30 minutes.

Consumers should expect the EPA to continue to add products to its list as they are tested and approved to fight COVID-19.

Dr. Milton added before a person chooses a product, they should first do their own research to see what fits their needs.

