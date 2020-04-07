Elderly make up 8 percent of coronavirus deaths

Study says older people may have a harder time-fighting coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — Age may play a factor in a person’s risk of death from COVID-19.

A study published in The Lancet finding that people 80 years old and older make up about eight percent of all COVID-19 related death.

Experts say a person’s immune system changes as they age, and preexisting medical conditions could make it harder for the elderly to combat the virus.

More than 1.3-million cases of coronavirus have been reported around the world.

Meanwhile, labs in dozens of countries are currently working on treatments and vaccines.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: