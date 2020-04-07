Elderly make up 8 percent of coronavirus deaths

(FOX NEWS) — Age may play a factor in a person’s risk of death from COVID-19.
A study published in The Lancet finding that people 80 years old and older make up about eight percent of all COVID-19 related death.
Experts say a person’s immune system changes as they age, and preexisting medical conditions could make it harder for the elderly to combat the virus.
More than 1.3-million cases of coronavirus have been reported around the world.
Meanwhile, labs in dozens of countries are currently working on treatments and vaccines.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Hereford announces recovered COVID-19 case
- Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots
- Drive-through viewing at funeral home for loved ones to pay their respects
- March of Dimes continues to fight premature births with virtual walk
- Top 3 ways people are passing time during lockdown