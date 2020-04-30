Easing Restrictions, “Tempting A Rebound”

More states are easing coronavirus stay-at-home orders, despite missing federal benchmarks for infection rates and strong warnings from top health officials.

(NBC News) Doors are starting to open across the country. By the end of the week stay-at-home orders and other restrictions will be eased or lifted in at least 21 states, affecting roughly 116 million Americans.

Even with spacing, scrubbing, and many wearing masks, there is growing concern that communities are moving too fast.

“You can’t leap over things and get into a situation where you are tempting a rebound,” warns Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

None of the states reopening have met White House guidelines calling for a two week decline in COVID-19 cases.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Si18RF

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: