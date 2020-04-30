(NBC News) Doors are starting to open across the country. By the end of the week stay-at-home orders and other restrictions will be eased or lifted in at least 21 states, affecting roughly 116 million Americans.
Even with spacing, scrubbing, and many wearing masks, there is growing concern that communities are moving too fast.
“You can’t leap over things and get into a situation where you are tempting a rebound,” warns Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
None of the states reopening have met White House guidelines calling for a two week decline in COVID-19 cases.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Si18RF
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Easing Restrictions, “Tempting A Rebound”
- “Operation Warp Speed” Seeks Vaccine By January
- Senator proposes creation of ‘Health Force’ to get the unemployed back to work
- In West Texas, volunteers manufacture medical supplies and amateur pilots deliver to remote hospitals
- Scientists examine hurdles to US plutonium disposal plan