DSHS to lower amount of vaccines requested from feds, citing lower demand

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – The Department of State Health Services has announced it will lower the amount of vaccines requested from the federal government, due to a lower demand.

The full letter from the DSHS, from the Commissioner of DSHS;

As the COVID-19 vaccine supply increases and most Texans eager to be vaccinated have at least received their first shot, we have heard from many of you that weekly demand for vaccine appointments has decreased. While there are still many Texans willing to be vaccinated, that demand is shifting from large, mass vaccination sites to smaller, more convenient sites where Texans routinely receive medical care.

There are currently about 280,000 more doses available to Texas providers for next week than providers have requested. DSHS is ordering the state’s full allotment, so those additional doses will be available from the DSHS pharmacy. If you are a provider who has yet to receive vaccine, I urge you to place an order in the Vaccine Allocation and Ordering System by 5 p.m. Tuesday so we can get vaccine to you next week. Additionally, if you have any new strategies for reaching additional people, please also let us know by Tuesday – including whether we can support you with vaccines, technical support, or even personnel.

In the following weeks, vaccine will continue to be available through weekly ordering, shipped directly to providers. DSHS will only place orders matching the amounts requested by providers, rather than drawing down all doses in the state allotment.

Our state has administered more than 18 million doses as of the afternoon of the 29th – no small feat. Every one of you have played a part in this progress, and I applaud your efforts. I encourage you to consider what you can do to make one more big push to quickly vaccinate those who are willing. This is our path out of the pandemic and back to normal lives. As always, DSHS and the Texas Division of Emergency Management stand ready to assist in your vaccination efforts, so please let us know if there is any way we can help.

Thank you once again for all you are doing to vaccinate Texans and protect our state from COVID-19.