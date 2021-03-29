DSHS launches Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler

Susan Edelman receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services announced it is launching the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler.

DSHS said the scheduler gives people one place to sign-up for a COVID-19 shot through multiple public health departments, including the eight DSHS public health regions, which provide public health services in nearly 200 Texas counties, and more than a dozed local health entities across the state.

DSHS continues saying Texas residents can visit getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov to create a profile that includes their contact information, demographic details, and preferred time of day and days of the week for an appointment.

Within a day, people eligible to be vaccinated will be matched with the next available appointment within their home county and preferred times. If none are available, the scheduler will continue to search for appointments as new clinics are scheduled and contact individuals when they have an appointment according to DSHS.

DSHS said those that have difficulties with the online registration tool, people can call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to enroll in the scheduler and get help making an appointment. If there is no participating health department in their area, they will be referred to local providers conducting vaccinations near them.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler will not replace all COVID-19 vaccine registration in the state. Many entities – including pharmacies, medical practices and some public health departments – are operating their own registration systems and will continue to do so. People who want to be vaccinated should continue to look for available vaccine at those providers, as well. Links to other vaccine scheduling tools are available at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine, said DSHS.

DSHS provided a list of participating public health entities: