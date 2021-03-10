DSHS expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to people age 50 and older

An elderly woman gets her shot of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Mexico City, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 10, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced people age 50 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated starting March 15.

DSHS said they will be expanding vaccination eligibility to people 50 to 64. According to DSHS more than 93% of Texas fatalities directly caused by the coronavirus have been in people 50 and older, with those ages 50 to 64 accounting for 20% of all fatalities.

“We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.”

DSHS said more than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and 30% are now fully vaccinated.

DSHS continues saying the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Texas hospitals has fallen by two-thirds from its peak in mid-January.

DSHS said more information on the new 1C priority group is available on their website and the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will continue to meet and make recommendations about further allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.