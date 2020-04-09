Drive-Thru Seder: Coronavirus Won’t Stop Passover

(KUSA/NBC News) Coronavirus stay-at-home guidelines are stopping Passover celebrations.

Denver, Colorado’s Temple Emanuel is handing out curbside meals and delivering food to high-risk community members.

Though they can’t be together at Temple Emanuel, Sarah Brown believes they can be there in spirit for the Jewish holiday.

“We usually do a community Seder here at Temple with 400 people,” she says.

Brown is the director of adult engagement at Temple Emanuel.

“A Passover meal goes a long way, especially for those people who are really isolated,” Brown says.

Senior Rabbi Joseph Black said this is the time for faith communities to coalesce.

“Passover is the festival that is probably more celebrated more than any other by Jews around the world,” Black says. “Synagogues, churches, mosques are reaching out to everyone that they can to make sure they are not alone.”

Black says making sure people can honor annual traditions is important.

“To be comforted by words and music and rituals that they’ve been a part of their lives, for their entire lives is a way of bringing a sense of solace, a sense of comfort, a sense of continuity, and a sense of belonging,” he says.

