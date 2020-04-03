Dr. Oz says these are the top 10 hidden places you shouldn’t forget to clean

The famous TV doctor reminds the public of items they should not forget to disinfect during the coronavirus pandemic including cleaning spray bottles, refrigerator handles, microwave touchpads, and more.

(FOX NEWS) — Even the best cleaners may be missing these often forgotten places but TV’s very own Dr. OZ is laying out a list of the top ten hidden surfaces you should add to your “to clean” list.

While you’re making sure your house is properly sanitized during the coronavirus outbreak be sure to keep an eye out for items you may not normally think about disinfecting.

Dr. Oz says these objects include:

refrigerator handles, vacuum handles, cleaning spray bottles, floor baseboards, microwave touchpads, light switches, toilet flushers, doorknobs, dresser handles, and your car.

Keeping all surfaces clean is especially important during this global pandemic with new research from the New England Journal of Medicine claiming the coronavirus can live on plastic objects for up to 72 hours.

