Dozens gather for community-wide prayer service for COVID-19 patients

GATESVILLE, Texas – Gatesville members gathered in front of Coryell Health Wednesday evening for a community-wide candlelight prayer service vigil led by Pastor Daniel Crowther.

The crowd prayed for our health care heroes and families, as well as patients who have and are battling COVID-19. The community came out together for a moment of unity.

High school students also made signs to let the nurses working the critical floor with COVID-19 patients know that they appreciate all the hard work they put in this year.

Chief Nursing Officer Heather Rambeau shares what this means for them, “It’s just really heartwarming to see, you know, all these people here that really have no connection to any particular person inside our building – but they’re just wanting to support those who are caring for COVID patients and dealing with fighting COVID.”