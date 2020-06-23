Do’s and don’ts of face masks

(FOX NEWS) — The CDC wants to make sure you’re wearing your face mask properly.
The health agency reminding Americans in a tweet to always put on face masks so it fully covers the mouth and nose.
The CDC says masks should never be worn under the nose or mouth and if your mask has ties, secure it to the middle of your head and the base of your head.
Always clean your hands and remove your face mask touching only the straps or ties.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New Mexico hospital under review over profiling allegations
- Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time
- Oklahoma City mayor reports ‘tsunami of cases’ among young
- Draft documents show Texas planning few mandatory safety measures when public schools reopen in fall
- Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches