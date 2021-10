AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department’s Mobile Vaccination Unit was announced to be at Eastridge Baptist Church on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check here for eligibility and availability information about COVID-19 vaccines through the department. According to the department, everyone aged 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine, which is given at no cost.