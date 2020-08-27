Don’t argue with anti-maskers, CDC says

The CDC is advising retail workers not to argue with anti-makers who come into their stores

(FOX NEWS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising businesses on how to deal with customers who refuse to comply with mask policies.

The health agency says employees should not engage with customers who appear to be violet or upset about mask mandates.

The CDC says businesses can prevent workplace violence by taking steps like posting mask policies online, expanding shopping options, and identifying a safe area for employees to go to if they feel they are in danger.

Videos of customers abusing store employees have gone viral in recent weeks as more stores are starting to mandate masks.

