Donley County reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County Judge reports two new cases in the county.
That brings the total cases in the county to 24. The Judge is also reporting six recoveries.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:45 a.m. on April 14, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|6
|Gray
|13
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|3
|–
|–
|Moore
|34
|–
|5
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|79
|2
|4
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|73
|2
|5
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|–
|Texas
|5
|1
|–
|TOTAL
|278
|7
|16
