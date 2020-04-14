Donley County reports new COVID-19 cases, recoveries

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County Judge reports two new cases in the county.

That brings the total cases in the county to 24. The Judge is also reporting six recoveries.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:45 a.m. on April 14, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson3
Moore345
Oldham31
Potter7924
Quay1
Randall7325
Roosevelt1
Swisher5
Texas51
TOTAL278716

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss