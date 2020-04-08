Donley County reports 13 cases of COVID-19

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.
Donley County has 13 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:50 p.m. on April 8, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|8
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|1
|Donley
|13
|0
|0
|Gray
|11
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|19
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|47
|1
|1
|Randall
|40
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|171
|4
|4
