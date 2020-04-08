Donley County reports 13 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County is reporting six new cases of COVID-19.

Donley County has 13 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:50 p.m. on April 8, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry800
Dallam100
Deaf Smith701
Donley1300
Gray1100
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore1900
Oldham310
Potter4711
Randall4012
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas300
TOTAL17144

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss