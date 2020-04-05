CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:24 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|0
|Donley
|7
|0
|0
|Gray
|5
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|0
|0
|Oldham
|2
|1
|0
|Potter
|40
|1
|0
|Randall
|36
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|2
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|122
|3
|2
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Donley County confirms two more COVID-19 cases
- Deaf Smith County confirms two new COVID-19 cases
- Amarillo PHD reports first COVID-19 death, 2 new cases in Randall County
- Hansford County confirms first positive COVID-19 case
- The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing science to you