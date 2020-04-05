Donley County confirms two more COVID-19 cases

CLARENDON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:24 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Castro 11 1 0 Curry 6 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 0 Donley 7 0 0 Gray 5 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 6 0 0 Oldham 2 1 0 Potter 40 1 0 Randall 36 1 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 1 0 0 Texas 2 0 0 TOTAL 122 3 2

