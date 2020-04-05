Donley County confirms two more COVID-19 cases

CLARENDON, Texas  (KAMR/KCIT) — Donley County now has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:24 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Castro1110
Curry600
Dallam100
Deaf Smith700
Donley700
Gray500
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore600
Oldham210
Potter4010
Randall3612
Roosevelt100
Swisher100
Texas200
TOTAL12232
