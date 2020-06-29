Doctors urge goal of being in school in the fall, despite virus threat

The American Academy of Pediatrics is urging schools to open in the fall, despite the ongoing virus threat

(FOX NEWS) — The American Academy of Pediatrics putting out its guidance for school reentry.

The AAP says it is strongly advocating policymakers make it their goal to have students “Physically present in school,” in the fall.

Doctors with the academy issuing six principles for officials to consider before reopening schools these include being quote “flexible and nimble in responding to new information,” and accommodating disadvantaged students.

The AAP says COVID-19 politics are intended to mitigate, not eliminate, risk of the virus.

