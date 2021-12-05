District Courts strike down Biden Vaccine Mandates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 6th court of appeals has denied a motion filed by the government to transfer the OSHA vaccine mandate case to a different location.

The mandate, which would impact about 85 million employees, was temporarily blocked by a Federal Appeals court after a group of states, including Texas sued the government for overreach.

According to court documents filed on Friday, the 6th circuit denied the motion to move the case to the circuit in Washington D.C. In addition the court released a timeline for each side to file their arguments with the final filing date of December 10th. The federal vaccine mandate was set to go into effect January 4th.

This latest ruling comes directly after a pair of District courts blocked the Biden administration from enforcing two different vaccine mandates that would require millions of American workers to get vaccinated.

The first from a court in Louisiana where a judge blocked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from their vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. This ruling applies to all but 10 states nationwide, those states already blocked the mandate.

The second ruling came from Kentucky where a district court judge blocked the administration’s mandate requiring government contractors to get vaccinated. This ruling applies to Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee