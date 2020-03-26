Distilleries Join Coronavirus Fight

Distilleries across the country, including California's J.J. Pfister, are producing alcohol for hand sanitizer to help meet demand among the COVID-19 outbreak.

(KCRA/NBC News) Hand sanitizers are tough to find in stores because of the coronavirus outbreak, and distilleries across the country are pitching in to help.

J.J. Pfister Distilling Company in Rancho Cordova, California is one of them.

The company says local businesses have been contacting it to help out during the crisis, so it decided to switch gears in their operation.

To make this happen, the distiller is putting its regular vodka and gin operation on hold for now. It’s hand sanitizer instead that the company will be cranking out.

“At first I was hopeful that the industrial manufacturers of hand sanitizer were going to be able to pick up the demand, but as the phone calls came in, we realized we needed this hand sanitizer now. We are in a unique position to actually be able to supply it,” said master distiller Brian Keck.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2vVwrK8

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: