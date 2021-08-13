Deaf Smith County warns of critical care capacity across Texas, encourages vaccines

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A lack of staffing and a surge of COVID-19 cases has caused hospitals across Texas to dangerously fill, limiting the ability to transfer seriously ill or injured patients to larger hospitals for proper care.

“This is not a great time to be experiencing chest pains or appendicitis or get in a serious accident,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO, Deaf Smith County Hospital District. “Our ability to transfer our sickest and most urgent patients to our partner hospitals in bigger cities is seriously compromised right now. They simply do not have the bed or staff capacity to take our patients.”

As of Aug. 10, Hereford Regional Medical Center (HRMC) reported that there were only 10 ICU beds available in the region including Hereford and Amarillo. Across Texas, there are fewer than 370 ICU beds available.

“We had to transfer a patient to a facility in Albuquerque this week because no hospital closer by in Texas could take her,” said Barnhart. “Having to rely on an out-of-state hospital nearly 300 miles away is far from ideal not just for the patient’s convenience but potentially for the patient’s outcomes as well.”

Statewide, according to HRMC, patients who are note fully vaccinated against COVID-19 make up 95% of those hospitalized for the virus.

“This is an aggressive surge, and sadly, much of it could have been prevented if more people had taken advantage of the vaccine availability,” said Barnhart. “I strongly encourage anyone who is still unvaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The science is clear that these vaccines are safe, and they are effective.”

In Deaf Smith County, just under 30% of residents were noted as fully vaccinated.

Vaccine appointments at Hereford Health Clinic are available by calling 806-364-7512.

Amarillo shifted to Alert Status Level ‘Red’ on Thursday, after an emergency health conference run by local medical leaders. Barnhart’s comments in Hereford were largely shared, as the number of hospitalized patients in Amarillo continued to rise at a “meteoric” rate.