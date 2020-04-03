Deaf Smith County Judge confirms 3rd case of COVID-19

Coronavirus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deaf Smith County Judge D.J. Wagner has confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in the county.

The City of Hereford confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19.

The second case was confirmed on Saturday, March 21.

