Deaf Smith County Judge confirms 3rd case of COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deaf Smith County Judge D.J. Wagner has confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in the county.
The City of Hereford confirmed the first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19.
The second case was confirmed on Saturday, March 21.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- PHOTOS: Bottomed out on toilet paper
- ‘Year of Fear’: In the Rio Grande Valley, a border closes, and signs of a wall as the pandemic spreads
- Cornyn: Amarillo to Receive $1M in Coronavirus Recovery Funds
- Albuquerque Police Go All Out For Birthday Parade
- State of Texas reports more cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains