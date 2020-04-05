Deaf Smith County confirms two new COVID-19 cases

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Deaf Smith County has two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to The City of Hereford.
On Sunday, April 5, The City of Hereford posted on their Facebook, “We have received confirmation of 2 additional cases of COVID-19 in Hereford. This brings our total confirmed cases to 7.”
The City continued, by asking that residents please stay home.
