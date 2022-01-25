CVS, Walgreens to soon begin distribution of free N95 masks

Both N95 and KN95 masks filter 95% of tiny 0.3 micron particles in the air, but there are important differences between the two. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CVS Health and Walgreens both sent out statements that the pharmacies will soon begin distributing N95 masks.

On Jan. 19, the Biden Administration announced that it would be making over 400 million N95 masks available for free.

CVS Health said, through its continued participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, it will begin offering access to free N95 masks at CVS Pharmacy locations in the coming weeks as it receives supplies from the Federal Government.

Walgreens said it will make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last. Walgreens continued saying that it expect stores to begin offering masks on Friday, Jan. 28 with a limit of three masks per customer and patient. The stores will have a sign indicating if that store has masks available.