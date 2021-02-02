CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines at 70 pharmacy locations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas is among an initial 11 state rollout and part of the company’s larger plan to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations, the company announced.

Building on the company’s conveyed efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, CVS Health announced it will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 70 CVS Pharmacy locations across the state.

For CVS Pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, the Company said appointments will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

Described in the announcement, supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be approximately 38,000 total doses. Participating CVS Pharmacies are in communities throughout Texas, including Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio, and Waco. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

The Company said that vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Texas is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia. Vaccines are intended to eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month.



In addition to making COVID-19 vaccines available in local pharmacy locations, CVS Health said it will continue to make progress in its effort to vaccinate residents and staff at more than 2,000 long-term care facilities across Texas. Represented by updated data CVS Health makes publicly available, first doses at all facilities in the state that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations are set to be complete by mid-February with second doses well underway.