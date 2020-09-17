CVS Health plans to double its COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Sites to a total of more than 4,000 across the country

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KAMR-KCIT) – CVS Health announced plans to add more than 2,000 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sights at select pharmacy locations across the country, to support the company’s ongoing efforts to increase access to testing and help slow the spread of the virus.

According to CVS Health, the company manages the largest number of independently run COVID-19 test sites in the country, with the new locations set to bring that number to over 4,000 by mid-October.

This Friday will mark the first wave of the expansion, with over 400 sites opening.

“Since opening our first test site in March, we’ve been able to quickly adapt to the changing landscape in order to make it easier for people in the communities we serve to access testing.” Said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer of CVS Health and acting President of CVS Pharmacy, “We recognize the critical role testing plays in helping to manage the spread of the virus and are incredibly proud of how our teams have responded to this need while continuing to take care of our customers and clients.”

Self-swab tests are free to patients and available to individuals meeting CDC criteria.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12-15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

Arriving patients are asked to follow signage and staff instructions when on site.

Currently, according to CVS, most test results will be available within 2-3 days.

Locations and information on making an appointment can be found on CVS.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: