Customers are ready to return to shopping – if businesses limit store numbers

Customers prefer to shop in stores with customer limits, rather than wide-open stores.

(FOX NEWS) — Ready to get back to shopping now that coronavirus restrictions are easing?

While you may be raring to go, most aren’t ready to shop among mass numbers, according to a new study.

A survey of shoppers finding most adults do want to maintain a strong level of COVID-19 precautions, while still getting out and resuming life as they had before.

More than four out of 5 shoppers would prefer to shop at stores which limit the number of patrons who can enter.

And most don’t want to wait in a line to get inside.

About 80 percent preferring to receive a text message letting them know it’s their turn to go in, so they don’t take virus risks standing around.

But there are some who think store limits are unnecessary, about 18-percent wanting more normalcy in crowds.

The survey of 212 adults conducted by SurveyMonkey for taken for “WaitSafely” app.

